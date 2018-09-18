Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

BMW moves annual shutdown to guard against Brexit disruption

September 18, 2018 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — BMW says it is scheduling a weeks-long shutdown of its Mini plant in England to coincide with Brexit as insurance against supply hiccups from a disorderly British departure from the European Union.

The German automaker says annual maintenance at its Cowley factory will begin April 1 — the first working day after Brexit on March 29 — and last several weeks. The shutdown usually takes place in summer.

BMW said Tuesday that it had made the decision “to minimize the risk of any possible short-term parts-supply disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.”

The company said it considered that “worst-case scenario” unlikely, but added “we have to plan for it.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Britain and the EU have not yet finalized their divorce agreement, stirring fears among businesses of disruption to trade.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres