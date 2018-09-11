Listen Live Sports

California tells NRA to stop selling insurance policy

September 11, 2018 8:07 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has ordered the National Rifle Association to stop selling an insurance policy that covers legal costs for injury or damage from legally using a gun.

The state Department of Insurance on Tuesday issued a cease and desist order saying that the NRA sold an unlicensed insurance product in the state.

The order refers to the Self-Defense Insurance Policy included in the NRA’s Carry Guard membership program. The policy covers some legal costs from criminal cases or lawsuits that arise when a gun is used for self-defense, recreation, hunting, or when a weapon fires accidentally.

About 2,400 Californians are policyholders.

The order carries a potential fine of $5,000 a day for violations.

The NRA can request a review of the order.

Messages to the NRA seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

