Cape Cod shark attacks show need for better cell service

September 18, 2018 4:46 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Two shark attacks on Cape Cod this summer are underscoring the need for better cellphone service at some of the region’s most secluded beaches.

Local officials say the issue is among their top priorities as they prepare to gather later this week in the aftermath of the attacks, including one Saturday that was Massachusetts’ first fatal shark attack in more than 80 years.

Beachgoers reported having trouble calling 911.

Brian Carlstrom, superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, says officials will look at options like getting phone companies to erect more towers to boost service.

Truro Town Manager Rae Ann Palmer says her community is looking to install emergency call boxes at its beaches by next summer.

Eastham Town Administrator Jacqueline Beebe says other communities are considering putting in pay phones.

