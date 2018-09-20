Listen Live Sports

Colombian rebels attack mining company, kill 3

September 20, 2018 12:32 pm
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s military says a holdout rebel faction has attacked a mining camp run by Toronto-based Continental Gold Inc. and killed three of its workers.

The attack occurred in Yarumal, a mountainous area of Antioquia Province, where Continental Gold is conducting exploration work. The army said Thursday three other people were injured in the attack and one person is unaccounted for. All those killed are Colombians.

Colombia signed a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in 2016. While most fighters are now trying to adapt to civilian life, hundreds have joined dissident groups that are now fighting to control mines and drug trafficking routes.

Earlier this month a Continental Gold employee was killed in another attack that was presumably staged by rebels.

