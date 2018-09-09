Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Company has new deals to sell power from planned solar farm

September 9, 2018 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A company planning to build the state’s largest solar project has signed new agreements to sell energy the facility would produce.

The Free Lance-Star reports sPower’s most recent agreements are with the University of Richmond and a group that includes tech giant Apple. Microsoft Corp. announced plans earlier this year to buy power from the proposed 500-megawatt solar farm in western Spotsylvania County.

The State Corporation Commission approved a certificate for the proposal in August, but it still needs a county special-use permit.

Some nearby residents have raised concerns about possible environmental impacts, including to the water table.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Daniel Menahem, senior manager of project development for the company, says it has been working with the county on the concerns raised so far.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone