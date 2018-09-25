Listen Live Sports

Clarification: Electric Scooter Death story

September 25, 2018 12:07 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Sept. 24, The Associated Press reported that Washington has recorded 26 fatalities of Friday. The story should have specified that those 26 were traffic fatalities.

The nation’s capital has registered its first fatality involving a shared electric scooter since services started this spring.

News outlets report 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Martin was hit Friday by an SUV in Dupont Circle. He was dragged around 20 yards (18 meters) and pinned under the SUV, leaving the distinctively green Lime scooter, a shoe and headphones in the roadway.

Firefighters extricated him from underneath the vehicle, and he died at a hospital shortly thereafter. The SUV’s driver stayed at the scene. No charges have yet been filed.

Lime is one of three businesses that offer electric scooters for rent in Washington. A company spokesperson says Lime has offered its support in connection with the investigation.

Washington had recorded 26 traffic fatalities as of Friday. Sanchez-Martin’s death was classified as a pedestrian crash.

