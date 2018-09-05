Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Diamonds are a North Carolina Goodwill’s best friend

September 5, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Diamonds are a Goodwill’s best friend.

News outlets cite a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina in reporting a Greensboro resident recently donated an 18-karat, white gold necklace featuring 176 diamonds. Appraised at $6,480, the necklace has attracted 10 bids on Goodwill’s online auction .

The necklace’s price rose from $1,650.99 on Aug. 31 to $5,002.01, as of Wednesday morning. The bids jumped Tuesday, as news outlets began to report on the find.

Vice President of Retail Operations Celeste MacMurdo said in a release that putting the necklace up for online auction attracts more bidders. The Goodwill organization plans to funnel the proceeds into its mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

MacMurdo praised Greensboro residents’ charity.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death