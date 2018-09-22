Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dog deaths after grooming documented, but link uncertain

September 22, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A New Jersey news organization reports that since 2008, 47 dogs have died across the U.S. during grooming, or within days of showing signs of ill health after grooming, at PetSmart.

NJ.com’s numbers are based on reports by PetSmart customers in 14 states.

The news outlet says the count is not definitive because there is little public accounting of such deaths, and no state requires all individual groomers to be licensed.

PetSmart calls “false and fabricated” any claim there is a “systemic problem.” Nj.com couldn’t tell what, if any, connection the deaths have to the grooming or how PetSmart’s numbers compare with those at other groomers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

NJ.com says a lack of data, and a lack of transparency when disputes with groomers occur, have prevented a full understanding of what is happening.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established