Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Cruise ship moors in Rotterdam with dozens of ill passengers

September 20, 2018 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of cruise ship passengers who fell ill during their voyage were temporarily held on board Thursday after the liner moored in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

The sickened passengers were on board the AIDAperla. The ship’s German operator Aida Cruises said in a statement that crew increased hygiene measures after “gastro intestinal infections occurred among passengers.”

Local emergency services said in a statement that 70 passengers reported feeling sick and received treatment onboard.

By early afternoon, port authorities and the cruise company said that all passengers were being allowed on and off the ship.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how many passengers the ship was carrying.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation