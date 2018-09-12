Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Eurozone industrial activity falls at start of third quarter

September 12, 2018 8:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that industrial production across the 19-country eurozone fell sharply during July, the latest signal that economic growth across the bloc faltered at the start of the third quarter.

Eurostat said Wednesday that industrial production, which includes everything from manufactured goods to mineral extraction, declined by a monthly rate of 0.8 percent in July. That was double the anticipated decline in financial markets and suggests that the eurozone economy has started the third quarter on a subdued note.

Moritz Degler, an economist at Oxford Economics, said trade war fears have taken their toll on the eurozone’s export-reliant industrial sector. Still, with the domestic economy “in solid shape,” Degler said eurozone growth in the third quarter will remain stable at a quarterly rate of 0.4 percent.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman