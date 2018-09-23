Listen Live Sports

Ex-OpenTable worker charged in bogus reservations scheme

September 23, 2018 1:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A former OpenTable employee has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly making hundreds of bogus reservations at Chicago restaurants to undermine a rival booking service.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that prosecutors allege in charging documents that 30-year-old Steven Addison booked more than 300 reservations at at least 45 Chicago restaurants using Reserve, aiming to hurt the company’s reputation.

They say Addison, of Chicago, allegedly booked some 1,200 seats in all, often during peak hours, making the no-shows especially costly.

Court filings don’t name Addison’s lawyer. His arraignment is Tuesday.

Christa Quarles, the CEO of San Francisco-based OpenTable, said in March that one “rogue employee” was involved in the “unsanctioned” actions and had been fired. The company apologized and said it would reimburse restaurants for lost revenue.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

