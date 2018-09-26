Listen Live Sports

Ferry services halted across Greece amid high winds

September 26, 2018 7:19 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — High winds, some exceeding 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), in parts of Greece have prompted authorities to halt ferry services between the mainland and the islands.

Authorities also said Wednesday that schools were closed on the Aegean Sea islands of Andros, Mykonos and Tinos.

In addition, the gales halted efforts to ease overcrowding at a camp for migrants and refugees on the island of Lesbos where ferry services to the mainland were cancelled.

Weather warnings have also been issued for Thursday as high winds are expected to continue.

