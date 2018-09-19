Listen Live Sports

Former exec sues Spotify over boys-only events and pay

September 19, 2018 12:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A former sales executive is suing Spotify for gender discrimination and equal pay violations, saying executives organized “boys’ trips” that excluded women and that the company paid men more for the same work.

The executive, Hong Perez, sued the music streaming company and its head of U.S. sales, Brian Berner, in New York State Court on Tuesday. But her lawsuit states Berner was not the only executive who was dismissive of women, and cites men-only strip club visits as an example.

Spotify Inc. says in a prepared statement that it does not tolerate harassment or discrimination, but it would not comment on pending litigation.

Perez claims that after Berner was reprimanded by Spotify for accepting free concert tickets, he blamed her and she was then fired for violating company policy.

