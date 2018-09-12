Listen Live Sports

Forrest’s relatives offer to move grave from Tennessee park

September 12, 2018 11:24 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Relatives of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest are demanding $30 million from the city of Memphis, Tennessee, and a nonprofit to move his remains from a Tennessee park and settle a lawsuit over the takedown of a statue of the former Ku Klux Klan leader.

Forrest’s family members are suing the city and Memphis Greenspace Inc. over the statue’s removal from Health Sciences Park in December. Memphis used a loophole in a Tennessee historical preservation law by selling the park for $1,000 to Greenspace, a private nonprofit.

Greenspace then removed the monument. But Forrest’s remains are still buried at the park.

A letter filed in a Nashville court said Forrest’s relatives want $5.6 million to remove and re-bury the remains, plus another $25 million to settle the lawsuit.

