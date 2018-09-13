Listen Live Sports

Goldman Sachs reshuffles top leadership

September 13, 2018 1:49 pm
 
Goldman Sachs, which is getting a new CEO next month, announced it is overhauling the rest of it leadership team.

The company said Thursday that insider John Waldron will become the firm’s president and chief operating officer beginning in October. Stephen Scherr, CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, will become chief financial officer for the firm in November. And R. Martin Chavez, another company veteran, will become vice chairman of the firm and co-head of the securities division.

Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein said that each of the appointees bring “deep, critical experience to their new roles.” The company announced this summer that Blankfein is stepping aside in October after 12 years at the helm of the investment bank and David Solomon will take over.

