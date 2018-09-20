Listen Live Sports

Harvard fundraising campaign brings in more than $9 billion

September 20, 2018 4:30 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University says its latest fundraising campaign has drawn $9.6 billion in donations.

It’s believed to be the largest fundraising effort in the history of higher education and exceeds the $6.5 billion goal set when the campaign launched in 2013.

Harvard President Larry Bacow says the Ivy League school is “well positioned to respond and adapt thanks to the generosity of our alumni and friends.” The campaign was orchestrated by former Harvard President Drew Faust, who stepped down this year.

Officials say roughly $1.3 billion of the money that was raised will go to student financial aid.

Stanford University and the University of Southern California also have led campaigns that topped the $6 billion mark in recent years.

Harvard’s endowment last year was $37.1 billion, the largest in the nation.

