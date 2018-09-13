Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hotel liquor license kept over protest of Trump’s character

September 13, 2018 8:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has declined to see a case by residents who argue the city’s Trump International Hotel should lose its liquor license over its owner’s character.

The complaint by the residents — three ministers, two retired judges and two rabbis — says President Donald Trump is violating city law that says license applicants must be of “good character.” The complaint cites accusations of sexual misconduct and patterns of deception.

The Washington Post reports the board ruled Wednesday, saying liquor license owner character is only reviewed when licenses are issued, transferred or renewed. Chair Donovan Anderson says it’s important to note Washington hotel liquor license owners are required to apply to review their licenses by March 31.

The residents’ attorney, Joshua Levy, says they’ll ask for reconsideration.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman