Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

September 7, 2018 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stock indexes fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he may intensify his trade battle with China. A strong jobs report also pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index lost 6.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,871.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79.33, or 0.3 percent, to 25,916.54.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.18, or 0.3 percent, to 7,902.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 1.29, or 0.1 percent, to 1,713.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.84 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow is down 48.28 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 206.99 points, or 2.6 percent.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.57 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 198.07 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,197.32 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 999.15 points, or 14.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 177.67 points, or 11.6 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death