How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 12, 2018 4:41 pm
 
U.S. stocks wobbled between gains and losses and then finished with a split decision Wednesday as technology companies dropped. That canceled out gains for energy companies.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 1.03 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,888.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,998.92.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 18.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,954.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 2.71 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,715.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.24 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 82.38 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 51.69 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.52 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 215.31 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,279.70 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,050.84 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.19 points, or 11.7 percent.

