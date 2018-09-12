Listen Live Sports

Immigrant siblings charged in dairy co-worker’s death

September 12, 2018 11:02 am
 
SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Two siblings who immigration authorities say are in the U.S. illegally have been charged with murder in the death of a co-worker in Michigan.

The body of 42-year-old Brica Flores-Rivera was found Sept. 1 in Buel Township, 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Detroit. Sheriff Garry Biniecki told the Huron Daily Tribune that the three lived together in Flynn Township. The Bay City Times says the three all worked at a dairy farm.

Leobardo Torres-Castillo and his sister, Francisca Vargas-Castillo, have been charged with murder. Messages seeking comment were left for their attorneys Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says all three are from Mexico and don’t have permission to be in the country.

A hearing to determine if they should be sent to trial is set for Oct. 16.

