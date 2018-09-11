Listen Live Sports

Law department: Baltimore should pay fees in abortion case

September 11, 2018 6:10 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A finance panel will consider a recommendation that Baltimore pay more than $1 million in attorney’s fees to a Christian-based health organization that successfully challenged an ordinance requiring pregnancy centers to notify patients if they don’t offer abortion or birth control services.

The Daily Record reports the city’s Board of Estimates will consider the Baltimore Law Department’s recommendation Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that the ordinance unconstitutionally compelled speech by Greater Baltimore Center for Pregnancy Concerns Inc., which opposes abortion.

The Baltimore Law Department’s request follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal without comment in June to hear Baltimore’s appeal.

The law department says the city’s interest wouldn’t be served by further litigation and that the amount requested reflects a considerable discount in compromise of plaintiff’s fee claim.

