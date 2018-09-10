Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lawyer enters plea for man who sold bullets to Vegas shooter

September 10, 2018 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer entered a not guilty plea to a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge on behalf of an Arizona man who has acknowledged selling bullets to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history.

Defendant Douglas Haig’s attorney, Marc Victor, appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas representing Haig, who lives in Mesa, Arizona.

Haig isn’t charged in the shooting and remains free after appearing several times in federal court in Phoenix.

A judge set an Oct. 29 trial date in Las Vegas.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old Haig is accused of illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets like those found in a hotel suite from which Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock shot into an outdoor concert crowd.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured before Paddock killed himself.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries