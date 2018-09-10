Lawyer enters plea for man who sold bullets to Vegas shooter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer entered a not guilty plea to a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge on behalf of an Arizona man who has acknowledged selling bullets to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history.

Defendant Douglas Haig’s attorney, Marc Victor, appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas representing Haig, who lives in Mesa, Arizona.

Haig isn’t charged in the shooting and remains free after appearing several times in federal court in Phoenix.

A judge set an Oct. 29 trial date in Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old Haig is accused of illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets like those found in a hotel suite from which Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock shot into an outdoor concert crowd.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured before Paddock killed himself.

