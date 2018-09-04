Listen Live Sports

Long commutes prompt some employees to run to work

September 4, 2018 8:22 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congested roads and public transit woes have prompted some people in the nation’s capital to grab their running shoes instead of their Metro pass.

The Washington Post reports some are trying out dockless bike shares to shorten commute times, while others are tackling hardcore run-commutes.

Kimberly Wattrick says she tried run-commuting last month when the Metro started its construction project on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines. She says she can finish her 3.5-mile run-commute slightly faster than her normal train commute.

The fitness-oriented technology company Strava says the idea of run-commuting is picking up speed. Its annual report on the exercise habits of its users says the number of people who do it is up by 51 percent, with an average run-commute of 4.5 miles.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

