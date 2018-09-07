Listen Live Sports

Lower jobless rates for college grads and teenagers

September 7, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment rates fell in August for college graduates, teenagers, African-Americans and Asians.

But the jobless rate jumped for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan from 3 percent in July to 3.9 percent last month.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a total of 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report

Unemployment rate by group:
(Numbers in percentages) August 2018 July 2018 August 2017
White 3.4 3.4 3.8
Black 6.3 6.6 7.6
Asian 3.0 3.1 3.9
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity* 4.7 4.5 5.1
Adult men 3.5 3.4 4.1
Adult women 3.6 3.7 4.0
Teenagers 12.8 13.1 13.8
20-24 years old 6.8 6.9 7.2
25-54 years old 3.2 3.2 3.9
55 and over 3.1 3.1 3.2
Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan* 3.9 3.0 4.2
No high school diploma 5.7 5.1 6.2
High school graduate 3.9 4.0 5.0
Some college 3.5 3.2 3.8
College graduate 2.1 2.2 2.4
Duration of Unemployment:
Average length (weeks) 22.6 23.2 24.3
Jobless 6 months or more (pct.) 21.5 22.7 24.7
*Includes all races
Source: Labor Department

