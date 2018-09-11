Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Male postal workers say they were groped by uniform tailor

September 11, 2018 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit uniform shop is being sued by a dozen male Postal Service employees who say they were groped by a tailor.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Wayne County court. It comes months after misdemeanor charges were filed against Majed Wazni.

He’s accused of grabbing the genitals of postal workers while the men were having their uniforms fitted at Allie Brothers, a shop in Livonia. The lawsuit accuses the business of negligence and assault and battery. The shop’s attorney, Tony Garczynski, declined to comment Tuesday.

A lawyer for the postal workers, Jonathan Marko, says the men were humiliated. Wazni’s criminal case has been on hold while a judge awaits the results of a mental competency exam. He has pleaded not guilty.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries