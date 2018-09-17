Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Man fined $52 for causing Phoenix airport terminal shutdown

September 17, 2018 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who caused a busy terminal at Phoenix’s airport to shut down for hours after abandoning a rental car in a no-parking area isn’t facing charges.

Phoenix police say the unidentified 29-year-old man received a parking violation notice that carries a $52 fine and was ordered to pay a $75 towing fee.

Police have submitted a report to the Transportation Security Administration for possible civil penalties.

The man drove a woman to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, then left the rented vehicle in a restricted area of Terminal 4’s second level.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A bomb squad was called in, the terminal was partially evacuated and three of four security checkpoints was closed.

More than 300 flights were delayed and dozens canceled before the terminal returned to normal operations at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres