Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Mexico stops hotel project at sea turtle nesting beach

September 18, 2018 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmental authorities have denied permits for a proposed hotel near one of Mexico’s most important sea turtle nesting beaches on the Caribbean.

The 520-room hotel project would have erected 23 buildings and an artificial lake on property just inland from the Xcacel beach, north of the resort of Tulum.

The federal Environment Department said in statement late Monday the project could threaten Xcacel, and called it “the site with the largest observed nesting of sea turtles on the entire Yucatan Peninsula.”

Over the weekend Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had quashed a proposal to ban almost all fishing in the upper Gulf of California, on Mexico’s west coast.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Some activists had proposed the ban to protect the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, of which fewer than 30 remain.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres