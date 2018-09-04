Listen Live Sports

Nike and JD.com slip; State Street and Ocean Rig UDW rise

September 4, 2018 4:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Nike Inc., down $2.60 to $79.60

Investors feared a backlash after the athletic apparel company announced an endorsement deal with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

JD.com Inc., down $1.87 to $29.43

The CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion on criminal sexual conduct.

WPP PLC, down $6.58 to $76.22

The advertising company said its North American business struggled in the second quarter.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc., up $3.24 to $30.32

The oil drilling company agreed to be bought by Transocean.

Conn’s Inc., down $5.40 to $35.60

The retailer’s second-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street expectations.

TravelCenters of America LLC, up $1.15 to $5.50

The truck-stop operator said it will sell its Minit Mart convenience store business to EG Group for $330.8 million.

Western Digital Corp., down $3 to $60.24

Technology companies performed worse than the broader market on Tuesday.

State Street Corp., up 69 cents to $87.60

Banks rose as interest rates turned sharply higher.

