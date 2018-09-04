Listen Live Sports

Report: Chinese billionaire Liu accused of felony rape

September 4, 2018 11:56 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police report says the arrest of Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, was over a felony rape accusation.

The report doesn’t provide details of the alleged incident. No charges have been filed against the billionaire, also known as Richard Liu.

Jail records show he was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday.

JD.com official Zhang Shuhan said Monday that Liu was back in China.

In a statement Sunday, JD.com said Liu was falsely accused while in the U.S. on a business trip, and that police investigators found no misconduct.

A spokeswoman for the University of Minnesota said Liu, who is enrolled as a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China program, was in Minneapolis to attend a residency from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

