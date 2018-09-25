Ryanair cancels 190 flights on Friday amid cabin crew strike

LONDON (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair has cancelled 190 flights scheduled for Friday because of strikes by cabin crew in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

The flights represent some 8 percent of the 2,400 originally scheduled. The airline said in a statement Tuesday that all affected customers have received emails or text messages informing them of the cancellation.

Some 30,000 customers are likely to be affected out of 450,000 set to travel.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs has apologized to customers affected by strikes “which we have done our utmost to avoid.”

Ryanair canceled hundreds of flights last year due to problems with pilot scheduling, and strikes have led to more cancellations this summer. The budget airline and pilots have wrangled over working conditions, base transfers and annual leave.

