Ryanair faces pilot, crew strikes in Germany on Wednesday

September 11, 2018 8:52 am
 
1 min read
BERLIN (AP) — German unions are calling on Ryanair pilots and flight attendants in the country to stage a one-day strike on Wednesday, citing what they say is the lack of a satisfactory offer on pay and conditions.

The Cockpit union called on pilots to go on strike for 24 hours starting at 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) Wednesday. It was joined by the ver.di union, which called for flight attendants based in Germany to walk out all day Wednesday.

The walkouts were announced Monday evening. Ryanair on Tuesday urged pilots to show up to work, arguing that “since we have already offered local contracts and improved pay there is no justification for further disruption.”

Last month, Ryanair pilots in several European countries staged a strike that prompted the budget carrier to cancel 400 flights.

Ryanair said it would cancel 150 of 400 flights to and from Germany on Wednesday and that customers whose flight was cancelled would be getting an email notification. It is offering passengers a free move to flights between Thursday and Sunday. Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs apologized to customers and said that “we hate cancelling any flight.”

It sharply criticized the short-notice walkout, saying that it “can only damage Ryanair’s business and some of its bases in Germany, and may lead to aircraft and job cuts in the German market this winter.”

