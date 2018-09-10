Listen Live Sports

SAIC: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

September 10, 2018 7:26 am
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $49 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.13.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

SAIC shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

