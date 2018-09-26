Listen Live Sports

School board to give $18K to ex-head accused of racist rant

September 26, 2018 7:11 am
 
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school board has voted to give $18,000 to a former superintendent accused of using racist language and discriminating against a black employee.

WSB-TV reports the Buford City School Board voted Monday to approve a final payment to former Superintendent Geye Hamby.

A race-discrimination lawsuit filed by a former educator last month year says Hamby repeatedly used slurs to refer to black workers and said he wanted to kill them. The plaintiff, 66-year-old Mary Ingram, says she was fired in 2017 and discriminated against for speaking up for the black community at board meetings.

Audio surfaced in August that reportedly recorded Hamby’s racist rants. He was placed on administrative leave in August and later resigned.

Board attorney Walt Britt said last month that the recordings’ authenticity hasn’t been determined.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

