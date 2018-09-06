Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Starbucks debuts in Italy with premium brews, novelty bar

September 6, 2018 12:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Starbucks is opening its first store in Italy, betting that premium brews and novelties like heated marble-topped coffee bars will win customers in a country fond of its espresso rituals.

Decades ago, Milan’s coffee bars inspired the chain’s vision. Now Starbucks hopes clients will visit its new store, called the Reserve Roastery, to watch beans being roasted, sip coffee or enjoy cocktails at a mezzanine-level bar opening Friday in a former post office near the city’s Duomo, or cathedral.

Starbucks chief design officer Liz Muller told AP: “We’re not coming to Italy to teach people about coffee.” Instead, she said, Starbucks is offering Italians a different, “premium experience,” where clients “stay longer.”

In Italy, an espresso at a coffee bar is usually a quick ritual performed standing up.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death