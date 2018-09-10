Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Nightclub closing for 2 weeks after shooting

September 10, 2018 11:18 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on a nightclub shooting in Memphis, Tennessee (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A Memphis, Tennessee nightclub says it is closing for two weeks to review security operations after someone brought a gun into the business and shot four people.

Purple Haze club said Monday that it has measures to detect guns as patrons enter the club and it is not sure how “those that discharged firearms were able to do so despite our strict security procedures.”

Memphis police said four people were shot early Monday inside the club. Police said one person was in critical condition and the other three were in noncritical condition at hospitals.

A fifth person suffered an undisclosed injury in the altercation at the club, which is steps from historic Beale Street in downtown Memphis. The club says one of those injured was a security officer.

___

6:19 a.m.

Authorities say five people were hospitalized after an early morning shooting at a Tennessee nightclub.

Memphis Fire Department watch commander Shane Walker said he didn’t know how many of the injured suffered bullet wounds in the shooting, which happened at about 3:25 a.m. Monday at the Purple Haze nightclub.

He said no one was killed but he did not know the victims’ conditions.

News outlets say four people were shot and a fifth suffered an undisclosed injury.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting took place inside or outside the after-hours club, which is just steps from historic Beale Street.

