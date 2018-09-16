Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Unattended rental car delays flights in Phoenix

September 16, 2018 2:41 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on partial closure at busy Phoenix airport terminal due to unattended vehicle (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Officials say an unattended rental car left in a curb lane has caused flight delays and the partial closure of a busy terminal at the Phoenix airport.

Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson says a bomb squad is working to make sure the vehicle is not a danger before the terminal can be re-opened.

The vehicle was found about 7 a.m. Sunday on the upper deck of Terminal 4. Authorities are also trying to contact the person who last had the car.

Officials at Sky Harbor International Airport say some outbound flights are being delayed. Carriers affected include American Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways and Southwest Airlines.

An airport spokeswoman says three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal remain closed and the Sky Train has stopped dropping passengers at the terminal.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities say a handful of outbound flights from the Phoenix airport are being delayed as police investigate a vehicle that was left unattended near a terminal.

Authorities say Terminal 4 was partially closed early Sunday and carriers affected include American Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways and Southwest Airlines.

Phoenix police say they are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was parked in a lot, and police were called when its owner could not be found.

An airport spokeswoman says three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal have been closed and the Sky Train has stopped dropping passengers at the terminal.

_____

9 a.m.

Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say parts of a busy terminal have been shut down as police investigate a vehicle that was left unattended.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was parked outside early Sunday and its owner could not be found.

An airport spokeswoman says the pre-security area in the east side of Terminal 4 was evacuated and three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal have also been closed.

The Sky Train also has stopped dropping passengers off at the terminal as authorities investigate the situation.

It’s unclear if any flights have been affected and when the terminal will be re-opened.

