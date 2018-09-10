Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Turkey’s economy slowed in second quarter as currency slid

September 10, 2018 4:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Official data show that Turkey’s economy slowed in the second quarter of 2018 as its currency was sliding.

The figures released Monday by the Turkish Statistics Institute indicated that the economy grew by 5.2 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier. That is down from 7.4 percent in the first quarter.

The slowdown comes amid a Turkish currency crisis that saw the lira lose around 40 percent of its value since the start of the year over concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and an ongoing diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.

The lira traded at 6.44 lira against the dollar on Monday, some 0.5 percent weaker from Friday’s close.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries