Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Typhoon-damaged airport in Japan to partly reopen Friday

September 6, 2018 4:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — A major Japanese airport flooded by a typhoon is expected to partially reopen Friday after officials promised round-the-clock work to repair damage and make the travel hub ready for passengers.

Domestic flights at Kansai International Airport were expected to resume Friday and international flights later. The indefinite closure of the western airport that is a gateway to Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe had raised concerns about the impact on Japan’s economy and tourism.

Kansai Airports CEO Yoshiyuki Yamaya emphasized at a news conference Thursday the reopening would be partial. He said work would be done through the night.

One of the airport’s two runways and part of a terminal building were flooded and the bridge connecting the airport to the mainland was damaged when Typhoon Jebi swept through on Tuesday.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years caused 11 deaths and damage in and around Osaka.

The Kansai airport served 28 million passengers last year. It handles exports of computer chips, electronics parts and other cargo while importing into Japan mostly medical goods.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death