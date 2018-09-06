Typhoon-damaged airport in Japan to partly reopen Friday

TOKYO (AP) — A major Japanese airport flooded by a typhoon is expected to partially reopen Friday after officials promised round-the-clock work to repair damage and make the travel hub ready for passengers.

Domestic flights at Kansai International Airport were expected to resume Friday and international flights later. The indefinite closure of the western airport that is a gateway to Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe had raised concerns about the impact on Japan’s economy and tourism.

Kansai Airports CEO Yoshiyuki Yamaya emphasized at a news conference Thursday the reopening would be partial. He said work would be done through the night.

One of the airport’s two runways and part of a terminal building were flooded and the bridge connecting the airport to the mainland was damaged when Typhoon Jebi swept through on Tuesday.

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years caused 11 deaths and damage in and around Osaka.

The Kansai airport served 28 million passengers last year. It handles exports of computer chips, electronics parts and other cargo while importing into Japan mostly medical goods.

