Virginia man killed when train hits tractor-trailer

BIG ISLAND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was killed when a tractor-trailer was struck by a train.

The crash happened Friday night in Bedford County.

State police said a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was improperly parked across railroad tracks on the Georgia Pacific plant property.

Police said the driver was not in the truck as the train approached, but got into the cab to try to move the vehicle out of the way. When the man realized there wasn’t enough time, he jumped from the vehicle as the train struck the passenger side, trapping him under the vehicle.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 39-year-old Alberto Zaldivar Columbie of Daleville. They said Columbie died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

