Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia man killed when train hits tractor-trailer

September 15, 2018 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIG ISLAND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was killed when a tractor-trailer was struck by a train.

The crash happened Friday night in Bedford County.

State police said a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was improperly parked across railroad tracks on the Georgia Pacific plant property.

Police said the driver was not in the truck as the train approached, but got into the cab to try to move the vehicle out of the way. When the man realized there wasn’t enough time, he jumped from the vehicle as the train struck the passenger side, trapping him under the vehicle.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police identified the driver of the truck as 39-year-old Alberto Zaldivar Columbie of Daleville. They said Columbie died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus