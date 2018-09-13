Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia winery loses grape harvest in nighttime heist

September 13, 2018 8:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ELLISTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia winery has lost almost its entire crop of grapes in a nighttime theft, just hours before it was to be harvested.

Firefly Hill Vineyards co-owner Allison Dunkenberger told The Roanoke Times on Wednesday that the more than 2 tons (1.8 metric tons) of grapes were worth up to $25,000, and not covered by insurance. Authorities are investigating.

Dunkenberger says the theft could have only been orchestrated by people familiar with the winery’s operations.

Her husband, David Dunkenberger, didn’t mince words in a Facebook post addressing the “cowardly, human scum” behind the theft: “May you die a slow and agonizingly painful death so that when you are writhing in pain someone will be kind enough to offer you a drink of wine so you know for what you suffer.”

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman