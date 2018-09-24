Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Why the ‘gig’ economy may not be the workforce of the future

September 24, 2018 6:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “gig” economy might not be the new frontier for America’s workforce after all.

From Uber to TaskRabbit to YourMechanic, so-called gig work has been widely seen as ideal for people who want the flexibility and independence that traditional jobs don’t offer. Yet the evidence is growing that over time, they don’t deliver the financial returns many expect.

And they don’t appear to be reshaping the workforce. Over the past two years, for example, pay for gig workers has dropped, and they are earning a growing share of their income elsewhere, a new study finds. Most Americans who earn income through online platforms do so for only a few months each year, according to the study by JPMorgan Chase being released Monday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke