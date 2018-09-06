Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

WSJ: Feds investigating Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking unit

September 6, 2018 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Justice Department is investigating potential employee fraud at Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking unit.

In the report published Thursday, which cites unnamed people familiar with the probe, the newspaper says investigators are trying to determine whether management at the bank pressured employees to improperly alter customer information without consent.

The Journal says the investigation stems from revelations that employees in the wholesale banking unit added Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other customer information to documents in a bid to beat a regulatory deadline.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has been plagued by scandals in recent years, including one that involved employees opening millions of fake accounts for customers without their authorization.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death