Strategic foresight at the Coast Guard: a conversation with Commander Eric Popiel

How does the U.S. Coast Guard use strategic foresight to inform decision making? What is the Evergreen process? How is the federal community sharing strategic foresight best practices? Join us as we these questions and more with Commander Eric Popiel, Program Manager for the US Coast Guard’s Evergreen Program.

Commander Eric Popiel is a 1998 graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Prior to his current assignment, CDR Popiel served as an Engineer Officer of the Watch and Auxiliary Division Chief aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chase. In 2001, he graduated from Navy Flight School in Corpus Christi Texas and has flown Coast Guard missions and instructed pilots in both the HU-25 Falcon Jet and the HC-144 Ocean Sentry. His aviation assignments included Air Station Miami, Air Station Cape Cod, and Aviation Training Center Mobile Alabama. He is currently assigned to the Emerging Policy Staff (DCO-X) under the Deputy Commandant for Operations at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He manages the Evergreen Program, the Coast Guard’s Strategic Foresight Initiative, and serves on the leadership team for the Federal Foresight Community of Interest. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Joint Professional Military Education Level 1 certification, and a Masters degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College. He has attended advanced facilitator training at the Luma Institute, facilitated multiple workshops for Senior Coast Guard leaders, teaches Human Centered Design methodology, and provides foresight guidance to multiple federal agencies.