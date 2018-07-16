Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Business of Government Hour
 
...
Insight by Business of Government Hour

Acquisition in the federal government: a conversation with FAS’ Alan Thomas

July 16, 2018 11:44 am
 
< a min read
100 Shares       

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is FAS doing to make its operations easy, efficient and modern? How is FAS delivering best value mission support to customer agencies? What is FAS doing to promote smarter buying and the efficient use of technology across the federal government? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Alan Thomas, Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) at the General Services Administration.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

 

 

Related Topics
Acquisition Alan Thomas All News Analysis Business of Government Hour Business of Government Hour FAS federal acquisition Federal Insights GSA IBM Center for the Business of Government Michael Keegan Radio Interviews Technology

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington