Conversation with authors: Dr. Don Kettl

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

SPECIAL REBROADCAST:

What can government executives learn from the GAO’s high-risk list? What have agencies done over the years to get their programs off the list? How can programs stay off the list in the first place? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dr. Don Kettl, author of the IBM Center report, Managing Risk, Improving Results: Lessons for Improving Government Management from GAO’s High-Risk List.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:



GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Donald F. Kettl is professor and former dean in the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Volcker Alliance and at the Brookings Institution.

Kettl is the author or editor of many books and monographs, including Escaping Jurassic Government: Restoring America’s Lost Commitment to Competence(2016),System under Stress: The Challenge to 21st Century American Democracy Homeland Security and American Politics (2014), The Politics of the Administrative Process (2015),The Next Government of the United States: Why Our Institutions Fail Us and How to Fix Them (2008), and The Global Public Management Revolution (2005).

He has twice won the Louis Brownlow Book Award of the National Academy of Public Administration for the best book published in public administration. In 2008, Kettl won the American Political Science’s John Gaus Award for a lifetime of exemplary scholarship in political science and public administration. He was awarded the Warner W Stockberger Achievement Award of the International Public Management Association for Human Resources in 2007 for outstanding contributions in the field of public sector personnel management.

Kettl has consulted broadly for government organizations at all levels, in the United States and abroad. He has appeared frequently in national and international media, including National Public Radio, Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight, NBC Nightly News, CBS Evening News, Anderson Cooper 360, The Situation Room, Fox News Channel, the Huffington Post, Al Jazeera, PBS NewsHour, and the BBC. He is a regular columnist for Governing magazine.

He holds a PhD in political science from Yale University. Prior to his appointment at the University of Maryland, he taught at the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, the University of Virginia, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a fellow of Phi Beta Kappa and the National Academy of Public Administration.