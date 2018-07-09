Conversation with authors: Prof. Jeanne Liedtka

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

What is design thinking? How is design thinking being used to tackle public management challenges? Join us as we explore these questions and more with Prof. Jeanne Liedtka, author of “Design Thinking for the Greater Good: Innovation in the Social Sector.”

Jeanne M. Liedtka is a faculty member at the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business and former chief learning officer at United Technologies Corporation, where she was responsible for overseeing all activities associated with corporate learning and development for the Fortune 50 corporation, including executive education, career development processes, employer-sponsored education and learning portal and web-based activities.

At Darden, where she formerly served as associate dean of the MBA program and as executive director of the Batten Institute, Jeanne works with both MBAs and executives in the areas of design thinking, innovation and leading growth. Her passion is exploring how organizations can engage employees at every level in thinking creatively about the design of powerful futures.

Her current research focuses on design-led innovation in the government and social sector, as does her forthcoming book, Designing for the Greater Good. Her previous books include: The Catalyst; How You Can Lead Extraordinary Growth (winner of the Business Week best innovation books of 2009); Designing for Growth: A Design Thinking Tool Kit for Managers (winner of the 1800 CEO READ best management book of 2011) and its accompanying field guide, The Designing for Growth Field Book: A Step by Step Guide, The Physics of Business Growth: Mindsets, System and Process and Solving Business Problems with Design Thinking: Ten Stories of What Works.