Field Operations at CBP: a conversation with John Wagner

August 13, 2018 11:30 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

SPECIAL REBROADCAST:

How is the mission of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations?What are CBP’s key strategic priorities? How is CBP pursuing innovative security strategies? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with John Wagner, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

John P. Wagner became Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations (OFO), on April 6, 2014. He has been assigned to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Headquarters in Washington DC since 1999, and has worked on numerous policy and operational issues.

Mr. Wagner has been a leader in developing many of OFO’s successful business transformation efforts. These include the deployment of the internationally acclaimed Global Entry program and the Automated Passport Control kiosks for international travelers.

OFO includes nearly 29,000 employees with more than 22,000 CBP Officers and CBP Agriculture Specialists that protect U.S. borders. An annual operating budget of $3.2 billion provides for operations at 328 ports of entry, and many programs that support the national security, immigration, customs, and commercial trade-related missions of CBP.

A native of Long Island, NY, Mr. Wagner graduated from the State University of New York at Albany, with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Psychology. He began his Federal law enforcement career in 1991 when he joined the U.S. Customs Service as a Customs Inspector.

Mr. Wagner worked at the New York/New Jersey seaport and the Port of Laredo, TX before being assigned to Headquarters. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Fellows course at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University.

