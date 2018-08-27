Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Business of Government Hour
 
...
Insight by Business of Government Hour

Information sharing at the FBI’s Science and Technology Branch: a conversation with Chris Piehota

August 27, 2018 3:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the key strategic priorities for the FBI’s Science and Technology Branch (STB)? How does the FBI Science and Technology Branch share information? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Chris Piehota, Executive Assistant Director, FBI’s Science and Technology Branch.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Christopher M. Piehota currently serves as the Executive Assistant Director for the FBI’s Science and Technology Branch (STB) and provides executive leadership for the Bureau’s Operational Technology Division, Laboratory Division, and the Criminal Justice Information Services Division. These organizations collectively provide technical solutions, forensic and biometric services. Immediately prior to this role, Mr. Piehota served as the Director of the Terrorist Screening Center and provided executive leadership for the United States Government’s consolidated terrorist watchlisting and encounter management enterprise. Mr. Piehota served as the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo, New York, Field Office and provided executive field leadership for all National Security, Criminal, and Intelligence operations in accordance with FBI national threat priorities and business objectives. Mr. Piehota is a U.S. Air Force military veteran. He holds a Ph.D. in Education, with an emphasis in Human Performance Improvement.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Business of Government Hour Business of Government Hour Chris Piehota FBI Federal Insights IBM Center for the Business of Government Management Michael Keegan Radio Interviews Science and Technology Branch STB

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Top Stories

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt