Citizen engagement in Abu Dhabi – a conversation with Her Excellency Dr. Rauda El Saadi

September 11, 2018 11:19 am
 
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation strategy? How is Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority changing how citizens engage with government? Join host Michael Keegan on a special edition of The Business of Government Hour – Global Thought Leadership series with Her Excellency Dr. Rauda El Saadi, Director General, Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: 

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

H.E. Dr. Rauda Al Saadi serves as Director General of Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions & Services Authority (ADSSSA). The authority oversees the development of smart systems and services for government entities across the Emirate. Additionally, Her Excellency is a member of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Council, which aims to implement AI technology across sectors and improve the lifestyle of UAE nationals and residents in line with UAE Vision 2021.

Before she took up the role of Director General at ADSSSA, Dr Al Saadi held the position of Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Systems & Information Centre and, prior to that, the position of Director General of the Executive Committee Office of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Saadi has also served as Director of Infrastructure and Environment at the Office of the Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and has also assumed a number of leadership roles during her career as a result of her experience in project management and infrastructure. Her 18+ years in the sector have provided her with extensive experience and knowledge in the fields of leadership and executive management in particular.

Related Topics
Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

