|Jun 05, 2017
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9752
|-0.0064
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.7232
|-0.0205
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7969
|-0.0388
|6.52%
|L 2040
|31.0757
|-0.0506
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.8537
|-0.0336
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3402
|0.0029
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9160
|-0.0161
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.8924
|-0.0401
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.7166
|-0.2189
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.4505
|-0.0700
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.
Letter to the editor: A career PAO offers a few tips of his own
This letter to the editor is in response to a column by Federal Drive’s Tom Temin.
As a retired Federal career public affairs officer — and former newspaper reporter/editor before that—I am fully aware of the futility disputing anything written by someone with a byline.
You get the first word and you also always get the last word, too! What a deal!
Nevertheless, since receiving my monthly retirement annuity check provides me with a freedom that still-working public affairs officers (PAOs) might not want to exercise, the truth is I initially reacted to your commentary about public affairs officers in wonderment!
Your tutorial about how to operate a federal agency public affairs office seems to be directed either at novices, morons or DC’s overabundance of lawyers who can’t find jobs to match their education and became “flacks” for the government.
With that in mind, would you be open to a few tips?
Finally, unless I missed the point, your entire commentary was based on access so you could get interviews, information, confirmations and generally communicate with public affairs officers who—you used the word, not me—know how to “hide.” As a columnist who writes commentary, would you consider taking your own advice? Readers can tweet you, they can text you, they can Facebook you. But unless someone has your email address from a long-ago previous discussion, you don’t list how to send you an email. For those with computer security concerns or too mature to “friend” strangers or not so lonely that they need to read tweets by celebrities, why don’t you list an email address anymore?
How simple can you possibly get in this computerized world? One could possibly conclude you are trying to “hide” or “stonewall” or “sandbag” reader criticism if you don’t provide your email address.
Naw! Can’t be!
Respectfully,
Hal Glassman
Editor’s note: Tom’s email is ttemin@federalnewsradio.com and can be found at the top of all of his columns as a link in the byline. All of Federal News Radio’s editorial staff email, phone numbers and Twitter handles can be found here.
